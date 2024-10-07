Harshvardhan Patil's Political Shift: A New Chapter in Maharashtra

In a significant political development, former Maharashtra minister Harshvardhan Patil has switched allegiances, joining the opposition Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction) after leaving the BJP. This move comes as the state gears up for the assembly elections.

Patil, who has held the Indapur seat in Pune district multiple times, expressed his intent to contest again, emphasizing that in a democracy, the will of the people supersedes party affiliations. His induction into the NCP (SP) was officiated by party chief Sharad Pawar.

The decision is being perceived as a boost for the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition, comprising the NCP (SP), Congress, and Shiv Sena (UBT). Observers note this shift could trigger further realignments in the state's political scene as anticipation builds for the elections.

