Left Menu

Supreme Court Rejects Appeal by Bank CEO in Manafort Bribery Case

The U.S. Supreme Court refused to hear an appeal from Stephen Calk, former CEO of Federal Savings Bank, convicted of bribery for approving loans to Paul Manafort. Calk's conviction and one-year prison sentence stand, ending his hopes of joining Donald Trump's administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2024 19:17 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 19:17 IST
Supreme Court Rejects Appeal by Bank CEO in Manafort Bribery Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant legal development, the U.S. Supreme Court has declined to hear the appeal of a former bank executive involved in high-profile bribery case. This decision effectively upholds the conviction of Stephen Calk, erstwhile chairman and CEO of the Federal Savings Bank.

Calk was found guilty of using his position to approve $16 million in questionable loans to Paul Manafort, Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, in a bid to secure a senior post within Trump's administration. The court's refusal to review the case affirms the lower court's ruling and the associated one-year and one-day prison sentence for Calk.

This ruling underscores the judicial system's stance on corruption and the misuse of financial influence, emphasizing accountability at the highest corporate and political levels.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

 United States
2
Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

 Global
3
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the ...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024