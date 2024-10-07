Supreme Court Rejects Appeal by Bank CEO in Manafort Bribery Case

In a significant legal development, the U.S. Supreme Court has declined to hear the appeal of a former bank executive involved in high-profile bribery case. This decision effectively upholds the conviction of Stephen Calk, erstwhile chairman and CEO of the Federal Savings Bank.

Calk was found guilty of using his position to approve $16 million in questionable loans to Paul Manafort, Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, in a bid to secure a senior post within Trump's administration. The court's refusal to review the case affirms the lower court's ruling and the associated one-year and one-day prison sentence for Calk.

This ruling underscores the judicial system's stance on corruption and the misuse of financial influence, emphasizing accountability at the highest corporate and political levels.

(With inputs from agencies.)