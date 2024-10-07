The Disappearance Drama: Ali Amin Gandapur's Islamabad Protests
Following the mysterious disappearance of PTI leader Ali Amin Gandapur, normalcy has returned to Islamabad. The protests he led subsided, and authorities lifted the city's siege. Meanwhile, new cases were filed under anti-terrorism laws against Imran Khan and others, further escalating political tensions in Pakistan.
- Country:
- Pakistan
Normalcy resumed in the Pakistani capital as the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf protests subsided after leader Ali Amin Gandapur's mysterious disappearance. Observers noted a marked de-escalation following Gandapur's intermittent absence, which puzzled supporters and media alike.
Gandapur, a close associate of PTI founder Imran Khan, had stirred the political scene by leading demonstrators to Islamabad's D-Chowk. However, his unexplained detour and sudden reappearance in Peshawar left many questioning his motives.
In the aftermath, authorities began dismantling roadblocks and restoring services in Islamabad and Rawalpindi. Meanwhile, the political strife heightened as new terrorism charges were leveled against Khan and his affiliates, accusing them of inciting violence.
(With inputs from agencies.)