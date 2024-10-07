The Disappearance Drama: Ali Amin Gandapur's Islamabad Protests

Normalcy resumed in the Pakistani capital as the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf protests subsided after leader Ali Amin Gandapur's mysterious disappearance. Observers noted a marked de-escalation following Gandapur's intermittent absence, which puzzled supporters and media alike.

Gandapur, a close associate of PTI founder Imran Khan, had stirred the political scene by leading demonstrators to Islamabad's D-Chowk. However, his unexplained detour and sudden reappearance in Peshawar left many questioning his motives.

In the aftermath, authorities began dismantling roadblocks and restoring services in Islamabad and Rawalpindi. Meanwhile, the political strife heightened as new terrorism charges were leveled against Khan and his affiliates, accusing them of inciting violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)