Tension Rises: Israeli Military Warns of Imminent Operations on Lebanon's Coast

The Israeli military has announced imminent operations along Lebanon's southern coast, urging residents to avoid beaches and fishermen to stay off the sea. This warning pertains to a 60-kilometer stretch along the Mediterranean.

The military's declaration comes amid intensified airstrikes and restricted ground incursions targeting Hezbollah in southern Lebanon. These actions underline a heightened campaign by Israeli forces near the border.

Residents south of the Awali River in Lebanon have been advised for their safety, as the river flows into the Mediterranean, roughly 60 kilometers north of the Israeli-Lebanese border.

