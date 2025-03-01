Romanian Defence: A Response to Rising Drone Incursions

In an alarming incident near Romania's border with Moldova, fragments of a Russian unmanned aircraft, containing active explosives, were discovered and subsequently neutralized by the Romanian defense ministry. This marks yet another occurrence in a series of drone fragments being found on Romanian soil, attributed to Russia's ongoing assault on Ukrainian port infrastructure.

Located between Romania and Ukraine, Moldova has faced a similar threat, with drone debris from Russian attacks landing within its territory. Romanian authorities identified the explosives in Galati county, a mere 500 meters from the Moldova border and near the Danube port of Giurgiulesti.

To mitigate risks, Romania's defense ministry executed a controlled detonation, ensuring the safety of local inhabitants. In a proactive legislative move, Romanian lawmakers have approved a bill authorizing the military to intercept and neutralize unauthorized drones flying over its airspace, highlighting that such actions will only be taken as a last resort to protect human life and property.

(With inputs from agencies.)