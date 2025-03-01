Romanian Defence: A Response to Rising Drone Incursions
Romania recovered Russian drone fragments with active explosives near its Moldova border and safely detonated them. In response to repeated airspace breaches by Russian drones, Romania has passed a law permitting the military to neutralize unauthorized drones, emphasizing controlled destruction only as a last resort.
In an alarming incident near Romania's border with Moldova, fragments of a Russian unmanned aircraft, containing active explosives, were discovered and subsequently neutralized by the Romanian defense ministry. This marks yet another occurrence in a series of drone fragments being found on Romanian soil, attributed to Russia's ongoing assault on Ukrainian port infrastructure.
Located between Romania and Ukraine, Moldova has faced a similar threat, with drone debris from Russian attacks landing within its territory. Romanian authorities identified the explosives in Galati county, a mere 500 meters from the Moldova border and near the Danube port of Giurgiulesti.
To mitigate risks, Romania's defense ministry executed a controlled detonation, ensuring the safety of local inhabitants. In a proactive legislative move, Romanian lawmakers have approved a bill authorizing the military to intercept and neutralize unauthorized drones flying over its airspace, highlighting that such actions will only be taken as a last resort to protect human life and property.
