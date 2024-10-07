Arab American Support Shift Could Influence U.S. Election Outcome
Widespread discontent among Arab Americans over U.S. support for Israel may impact the election results. Green Party's Jill Stein is gaining momentum in key states at the Democrats' expense. A Hamas-endorsed Harris fights to win back these voters, while Trump's influence grows in Detroit's Muslim communities.
Widespread anger among Arab Americans and Muslims due to U.S. support for Israel's military actions in Gaza and Lebanon poses a potential threat to Vice President Kamala Harris's electoral aspirations, according to Green Party candidate Jill Stein. Polls indicate a tight contest between Harris and her Republican opponent, former President Donald Trump, for the November 5 election, with Stein remaining a minor contender.
Stein, however, is witnessing increasing support from Arab Americans and Muslims in pivotal battleground states such as Michigan, Arizona, and Wisconsin. These communities previously played a significant role in securing President Joe Biden's 2020 victory. Stein is actively courting their support by advocating for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza and an immediate U.S. arms embargo on Israel. Recent polling reflects her siphoning votes away from Harris in these critical regions.
Although Democrats could potentially regain these voters by implementing a ceasefire and halting arms sales to Israel, there is little indication of such policy shifts. The Biden administration, alongside allies like France, has called for a temporary ceasefire but has yet to achieve lasting peace negotiations. Meanwhile, both candidates race to secure these crucial votes, with Harris and Trump targeting the same communities in pivotal locations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
