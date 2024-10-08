Trump's Controversial Comments on 'Bad Genes' Stir Debate

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump reignited debate over immigration and crime by asserting there are 'a lot of bad genes' in the United States, directly linking them to murders by undocumented immigrants.

In a discussion with conservative commentator Hugh Hewitt, Trump focused on the immigration policies of Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris, claiming open borders allowed in 13,000 murderers. He emphasized a belief in genetic predisposition to criminal activity, citing a letter from Immigration and Customs Enforcement that noted over 13,000 convicted murderers on ICE's 'non-detained docket.'

The Trump campaign defended these remarks, clarifying he spoke specifically about murderers, not immigrants at large. The White House swiftly condemned Trump's comments as 'hateful' and inappropriate, while academic experts argued there's no significant difference in crime rates between immigrants and native-born Americans.

(With inputs from agencies.)