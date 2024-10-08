Left Menu

Trump's Controversial Comments on 'Bad Genes' Stir Debate

Donald Trump, a Republican presidential contender, sparked controversy by discussing 'bad genes' in the U.S. He associated murders by immigrants illegally in the country with genetic predisposition, drawing criticism from various quarters. The debate highlights tensions over immigration policy and crime narratives.

Donald Trump

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump reignited debate over immigration and crime by asserting there are 'a lot of bad genes' in the United States, directly linking them to murders by undocumented immigrants.

In a discussion with conservative commentator Hugh Hewitt, Trump focused on the immigration policies of Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris, claiming open borders allowed in 13,000 murderers. He emphasized a belief in genetic predisposition to criminal activity, citing a letter from Immigration and Customs Enforcement that noted over 13,000 convicted murderers on ICE's 'non-detained docket.'

The Trump campaign defended these remarks, clarifying he spoke specifically about murderers, not immigrants at large. The White House swiftly condemned Trump's comments as 'hateful' and inappropriate, while academic experts argued there's no significant difference in crime rates between immigrants and native-born Americans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

