Left Menu

Tension in the Air as Jammu and Kashmir Awaits Election Results

As vote counting begins in Jammu and Kashmir, officials ensure a peaceful, transparent process across 90 assembly constituencies. With speculation on government formation and positive signals from exit polls, the region awaits the final outcome, eagerly anticipating potential alliances with political ramifications in upcoming elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-10-2024 09:40 IST | Created: 08-10-2024 09:40 IST
Tension in the Air as Jammu and Kashmir Awaits Election Results
Deputy Election Officer in Ramban, Abdul Jabbar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a crucial phase for Jammu and Kashmir's political landscape, the counting of votes for the assembly elections has commenced. Deputy Election Officer in Ramban, Abdul Jabbar, emphasized the meticulous arrangements made to ensure a smooth and transparent counting process across 90 assembly constituencies.

Speaking to ANI, Jabbar remarked, "All counting preparations align with ECI guidelines, encompassing table setups and postal ballot processes. Our preparations ensure a peaceful counting day." Srinagar's Deputy Commissioner, Dr. Bilal Mohi-ud-Din Bhat, affirmed the readiness of halls and staff, underlining the stringent security and transparency measures outlined by the ECI.

Meanwhile, Rajouri District Election Officer Abhishek Sharma confirmed that the counting would start shortly. Security is heightened, with authorized access strictly controlled. As results unfold on the ECI website and app, exit polls hint at a favorable outcome for the Congress in Haryana and a strong showing for the National Conference-Congress alliance in Jammu and Kashmir, potentially shaping future electoral dynamics in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tensions: Middle East Conflict Intensifies

Escalating Tensions: Middle East Conflict Intensifies

 Global
2
Showdown in Sao Paulo: High-Stakes Mayoral Race

Showdown in Sao Paulo: High-Stakes Mayoral Race

 Global
3
Asian Stocks Surge Amid U.S. Economic Optimism

Asian Stocks Surge Amid U.S. Economic Optimism

 Global
4
Florida Braces for Largest Evacuation Since 2017 Amid Hurricane Milton Threat

Florida Braces for Largest Evacuation Since 2017 Amid Hurricane Milton Threa...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024