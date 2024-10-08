Tension in the Air as Jammu and Kashmir Awaits Election Results

In a crucial phase for Jammu and Kashmir's political landscape, the counting of votes for the assembly elections has commenced. Deputy Election Officer in Ramban, Abdul Jabbar, emphasized the meticulous arrangements made to ensure a smooth and transparent counting process across 90 assembly constituencies.

Speaking to ANI, Jabbar remarked, "All counting preparations align with ECI guidelines, encompassing table setups and postal ballot processes. Our preparations ensure a peaceful counting day." Srinagar's Deputy Commissioner, Dr. Bilal Mohi-ud-Din Bhat, affirmed the readiness of halls and staff, underlining the stringent security and transparency measures outlined by the ECI.

Meanwhile, Rajouri District Election Officer Abhishek Sharma confirmed that the counting would start shortly. Security is heightened, with authorized access strictly controlled. As results unfold on the ECI website and app, exit polls hint at a favorable outcome for the Congress in Haryana and a strong showing for the National Conference-Congress alliance in Jammu and Kashmir, potentially shaping future electoral dynamics in India.

