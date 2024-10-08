Omar Abdullah Calls for Transparent Governance in J&K Elections

Omar Abdullah, vice president of the National Conference (NC), firmly stated that the mandate of the people in Jammu and Kashmir must remain untouched by any political maneuvering. Both the Centre and the Raj Bhavan, he asserted, should avoid engaging in any machinations.

Abdullah emphasized the importance of transparency, highlighting that if the people's mandate opposes the BJP, then the party should refrain from any 'jugaad' or underhanded tactics. His remarks came as early vote trends showed the NC ahead of the BJP and other competitors.

Addressing reporters, Abdullah also addressed the issue of nominating MLAs, stressing that such decisions should be made upon the advice of an elected government. He further dismissed early poll trends, recounting a previous experience where initial results were misleading.

(With inputs from agencies.)