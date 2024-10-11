Kurt Campbell Warns Against Undermining Japan-South Korea Ties Amidst Rising China Tensions

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell issued a stern warning on Thursday against any attempts to sabotage the growing cooperation between South Korea and Japan. His comments come as the Biden administration ramps up efforts to secure historic improvements in ties between the two nations, a strategy aimed at strengthening resistance against China.

Campbell, who is set to meet the new Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba next week, announced plans for a trilateral meeting in South Korea. He declared Washington's intention to break its past silence, vowing to speak out against any undermining actions that could affect the strategic alliance involving the U.S., South Korea, and Japan.

The growing relationship between Japan and South Korea has faced opposition from nationalistic factions within both countries, as well as from China. However, the Biden administration is determined to solidify this trilateral partnership, a measure intended to withstand potential disruptions, including a possible return of Donald Trump to power.

