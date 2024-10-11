Left Menu

Kurt Campbell Warns Against Undermining Japan-South Korea Ties Amidst Rising China Tensions

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell cautioned against undermining the improved relations between South Korea and Japan, marking a strategic effort by the Biden administration to counter Chinese influence. Campbell emphasized the importance of the trilateral relationship and warned against actions that could jeopardize these developing ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2024 01:03 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 01:03 IST
Cooperation

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell issued a stern warning on Thursday against any attempts to sabotage the growing cooperation between South Korea and Japan. His comments come as the Biden administration ramps up efforts to secure historic improvements in ties between the two nations, a strategy aimed at strengthening resistance against China.

Campbell, who is set to meet the new Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba next week, announced plans for a trilateral meeting in South Korea. He declared Washington's intention to break its past silence, vowing to speak out against any undermining actions that could affect the strategic alliance involving the U.S., South Korea, and Japan.

The growing relationship between Japan and South Korea has faced opposition from nationalistic factions within both countries, as well as from China. However, the Biden administration is determined to solidify this trilateral partnership, a measure intended to withstand potential disruptions, including a possible return of Donald Trump to power.

(With inputs from agencies.)

