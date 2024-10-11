Obama Rallies for Harris: A Historic Campaign Amid Tight Race

In a compelling endorsement, former President Barack Obama rallied supporters in Pennsylvania, praising Vice President Kamala Harris's readiness to lead the nation. Despite the tight race against Republican contender Donald Trump, Obama insisted Harris has the experience required for the presidency.

Obama highlighted Harris's commitment to addressing economic challenges facing American families, from high living costs to stagnant wages. Contrasting this with Trump's approach, he criticized the former president's policies that favor billionaires and sow division.

Calling for unity and progress, Obama underscored Harris's historic vice presidency and her potential to break even more barriers as president, imploring voters to support her transformative vision for America.

(With inputs from agencies.)