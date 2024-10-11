Kerala Assembly's Stand Against 'One Nation, One Election' Sparks Debate
Kerala Assembly passed a resolution opposing the Centre's 'One Nation, One Election' proposal, arguing it undermines federalism and democratic diversity in India. BJP's N Ramchander Rao criticized the move, calling it detrimental to national interests and driven by political motives, urging Kerala to reconsider.
- Country:
- India
The Kerala Legislative Assembly has stirred controversy by passing a resolution that opposes the central government's 'One Nation, One Election' proposal. The decision is being criticized by BJP leader N Ramchander Rao, who accuses the ruling CPI(M) of prioritizing political interests over national unity and federal principles.
The assembly described the proposal as undemocratic and harmful to India's federal structure, insisting that simultaneous elections risk undermining the nation's social, cultural, and political diversity. The resolution warns that conducting Lok Sabha, state, and local elections together could centralize power and curtail the autonomy of local governance.
This development follows the Union Cabinet's approval of the proposal, aiming to synchronize national and state elections within a specified timeframe. Rao condemns the Kerala government's stance, urging a withdrawal of the resolution and emphasizing the need for cooperation with the Centre's initiatives to maintain a balanced federalism.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Supreme Court Reserves Judgment on CPI(M) Leader's Election Challenge
Kalamassery Medical College Accepts Body Donation of CPI(M) Leader M M Lawrence Amid Familial Protest
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan rejects MLA P V Anvar's allegations against CPI(M), LDF and Left govt.
CPI(M) Kerala Cuts Ties with Independent MLA PV Anvar Amidst Allegations
CPI(M) Kerala Severes Ties with MLA PV Anvar Amid Allegations