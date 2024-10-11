Left Menu

Kerala Assembly's Stand Against 'One Nation, One Election' Sparks Debate

Kerala Assembly passed a resolution opposing the Centre's 'One Nation, One Election' proposal, arguing it undermines federalism and democratic diversity in India. BJP's N Ramchander Rao criticized the move, calling it detrimental to national interests and driven by political motives, urging Kerala to reconsider.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2024 11:21 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 11:21 IST
Kerala Assembly's Stand Against 'One Nation, One Election' Sparks Debate
BJP leader N Ramchander Rao (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala Legislative Assembly has stirred controversy by passing a resolution that opposes the central government's 'One Nation, One Election' proposal. The decision is being criticized by BJP leader N Ramchander Rao, who accuses the ruling CPI(M) of prioritizing political interests over national unity and federal principles.

The assembly described the proposal as undemocratic and harmful to India's federal structure, insisting that simultaneous elections risk undermining the nation's social, cultural, and political diversity. The resolution warns that conducting Lok Sabha, state, and local elections together could centralize power and curtail the autonomy of local governance.

This development follows the Union Cabinet's approval of the proposal, aiming to synchronize national and state elections within a specified timeframe. Rao condemns the Kerala government's stance, urging a withdrawal of the resolution and emphasizing the need for cooperation with the Centre's initiatives to maintain a balanced federalism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Condemns Misinformation Amid Hurricane Milton's Onslaught

Biden Condemns Misinformation Amid Hurricane Milton's Onslaught

 Global
2
Kamala Harris Strives for Definition Amid Presidential Candidacy

Kamala Harris Strives for Definition Amid Presidential Candidacy

 United States
3
GXO Logistics Weighs Sale Amid Takeover Interest

GXO Logistics Weighs Sale Amid Takeover Interest

 Global
4
Tensions Surge: Israel-Hezbollah Conflict Intensifies

Tensions Surge: Israel-Hezbollah Conflict Intensifies

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reshaping Food Systems for Sustainability and Resilience in a Changing World

Boosting Private Investment Through Public-Private Partnerships: Insights from 140 Economies

Romania’s Offshore Wind Roadmap: Driving Green Energy and Economic Progress

Overcoming Poverty in Somalia: The Role of Education, Climate Resilience, and Economic Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024