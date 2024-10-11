Left Menu

Trump Campaign's Unprecedented Security Request: Military Support Sought Amid Heightened Threats

Donald Trump's campaign has requested military support for protection amidst recent assassination attempts and threats allegedly from Iran. The campaign is in talks with U.S. officials to secure military assets, heightened security measures, and expanded flight restrictions. The Secret Service, under scrutiny, has pledged to adjust protection strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2024 23:27 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 23:27 IST
Trump Campaign's Unprecedented Security Request: Military Support Sought Amid Heightened Threats

In a bid for heightened security, former President Donald Trump's campaign has formally requested the deployment of military aircraft and vehicles. This move comes as Trump prepares for the climactic weeks of the presidential race, amidst reports of recent assassination attempts.

The Trump campaign's request follows alleged threats from Iran, as acknowledged by U.S. intelligence officials. Although the Secret Service confirmed that Trump receives top-tier protection, discussions continue to secure further military assistance.

The urgency of these measures reflects significant security concerns that have already led to changes in campaign scheduling. President Joe Biden has indicated support, suggesting Trump's protection be treated with high priority, akin to that afforded to a sitting president.

(With inputs from agencies.)

