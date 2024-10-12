Left Menu

RSS Chief Bhagwat Raises Alarm Over National Threats Amid Rising Global Stature

RSS leader Mohan Bhagwat emphasized India's growing global stature and credibility while warning of conspiracy threats. Addressing the RSS rally, he highlighted the need for strong national and personal character, mentioned concerns about Bangladesh's narrative, and united front among Hindus amidst internal and external challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 12-10-2024 11:12 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 11:12 IST
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat
  • Country:
  • India

In a passionate address at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's annual Vijayadasahmi rally, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat lauded India's increased global reputation and credibility but expressed grave concerns over sinister conspiracies threatening the nation.

Bhagwat pointed to disturbing narratives emerging from Bangladesh that frame India as a threat, urging a union with Pakistan as a counterstrategy. He attributed such narratives to a fundamentalist presence in the region and stressed the importance of Hindu unity to counteract these threats.

Touching upon recent events, he expressed relief over the peaceful assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, yet condemned rising divisions within domestic politics where selfish interests overshadow national pride, integrity, and mutual harmony. Bhagwat decried the Kolkata rape-murder incident, linking it to a dangerous nexus of crime and politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

