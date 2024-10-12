Congress Criticizes RSS Chief Over Minority Remarks
The Congress has criticized RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat for his comments about minorities in Bangladesh, accusing him of supporting divisive politics. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also challenged Prime Minister Modi's claims about Congress being influenced by Urban Naxals, highlighting alleged atrocities against scheduled castes and tribals under BJP governance.
The ongoing political tussle between Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) intensified on Saturday. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge rebuked Rashtriya Swayam Sevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat for his recent remarks on the state of minorities in Bangladesh. Kharge accused Bhagwat of backing a party that promotes disunity within India.
Kharge also criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's assertion that the Congress has been hijacked by Urban Naxals. He stated, "Modi has no right to say this, especially as his government presides over numerous atrocities against scheduled castes and tribals." Kharge urged the Prime Minister to focus on addressing these pressing issues.
Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera also weighed in, highlighting the contradictions in Bhagwat's statements. While Bhagwat championed global Hindu unity, Khera noted the RSS's discomfort when Indian minorities unify. The Congress also pointed to perceived contradictions and called for an explanation on why mentioning international issues like Palestine in Parliament is frowned upon by the RSS.
