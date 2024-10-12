Pankaja Munde Rallies OBC and Dalit Support Ahead of Maharashtra Assembly Elections

Pankaja Munde, a key BJP figure, has made a significant outreach to Dalits and Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in Maharashtra. Addressing a rally, she pledged to take action against societal issues troubling these communities while emphasizing the need for unity among different caste groups.

The rally, held at Sawargaon Ghat—Munde's community birthplace—was a platform for her to address concerns following her Lok Sabha defeat in Beed, a Maratha agitation hub. She stressed her commitment to continuing her father's legacy and underscored the importance of voting, especially among workers in the sugar industry.

With the Maharashtra assembly elections looming in November, Munde urged for solidarity, remarking on past struggles by her and her family for public welfare. She reassured supporters of her dedication regardless of electoral setbacks, alongside similar appeals from other BJP and coalition leaders.

