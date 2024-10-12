Poland's Bold Move: Temporarily Suspending Asylum Rights Amidst Border Tensions

In a decisive move, Poland has announced a temporary suspension of asylum rights, as part of its strategy to mitigate illegal migration flows amidst rising tensions with Belarus. Prime Minister Donald Tusk outlined this controversial measure as a response to what he describes as the exploitation of asylum rights by Belarusian and Russian authorities.

During a congress of his liberal Civic Coalition grouping, Tusk underscored the urgent need for European recognition of Poland's decision, stressing the role of President Alexander Lukashenko and President Vladimir Putin in allegedly orchestrating migratory movements across Poland's borders.

While Poland's tough stance on migration has garnered widespread public support, it faces criticism from activists disillusioned by the government's continuation of the previous nationalist administration's policies. The geopolitical and humanitarian implications of this strategy continue to stir debate, as Tusk prepares to present it to his government.

(With inputs from agencies.)