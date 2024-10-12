Coalition Calls for Statehood Restoration in Jammu & Kashmir

A political coalition, comprising various parties and social groups, has strongly urged the National Conference-Congress alliance to prioritize restoring Jammu and Kashmir's statehood during its inaugural cabinet meeting. This call comes in the wake of their triumph in the latest assembly elections.

The All India Party United Morcha (APUM), which convened in Jammu, has endorsed the victory of the NC-Congress alliance, which secured the majority by winning 42 of 90 assembly seats. The Congress gained an additional six seats, solidifying the coalition's stronghold in the 95-member assembly, where five members await nomination by the lieutenant governor. Additional support arrives from four Independents and the sole AAP MLA-elect.

The gathering, hosted at the home of former MP Sheikh Abdul Rehman, called for immediate action on several fronts, including the restoration of statehood, offering 200 units of free electricity, and regularizing daily wage workers. State chief Shiv Sena (UBT) Manish Sahni and other notable activists showed solidarity and expressed gratitude toward the people for opposing communal forces.

