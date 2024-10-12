Left Menu

BJP and Congress Clash Over Divisive Rhetoric

BJP spokesman CR Kesavan accuses Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge of promoting a divisive, communal ideology. Kesavan highlights controversial historical remarks by Congress leaders, claiming their long-standing divide-and-rule policy. Kharge fires back, labeling BJP as a party of terrorists responsible for attacks on marginalized communities, further escalating political tensions.

BJP National Spokesperson CR Kesavan has launched a scathing attack on Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge, accusing him of propagating a mindset akin to the divisive and communal tactics of colonial British rulers. Kesavan pointed out that Kharge's recent statements reveal the Congress party's continued use of a toxic ideology rooted in division. He referenced the party's controversial remarks equating Hinduism with terrorism as evidence of this mindset.

Kesavan cited past statements by Congress leaders, notably remarks from Sushil Kumar Shinde and the term 'saffron terrorism' used by P Chidambaram, to argue that Congress has perpetuated a divide-and-rule strategy since the era of Jawaharlal Nehru. He criticized Congress's historical actions and policies, such as those concerning the Kashmir region and the absence of Hindu imagery in constitutional reprints, as examples of their misguided political appeasement tactics.

In a sharp rejoinder, Kharge dismissed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's accusations of Congress being controlled by 'Urban Naxals,' labeling the BJP a terrorist organization complicit in heinous crimes against vulnerable communities, including Scheduled Castes and tribals. Amidst this charged political atmosphere, Kharge also targeted RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, accusing him of siding with divisive forces undermining national unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

