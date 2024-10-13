Lithuania's Election: Balancing Domestic Woes with Security Concerns
Lithuanians vote for a new parliament, focusing on inflation and potential Russian threats. The opposition Social Democrats lead the polls but may lack a majority. The election impacts both domestic policies and national security, with Lithuania's NATO and EU ties in sharp focus.
On Sunday, Lithuanians head to the polls to elect a new parliament, a decision heavily influenced by rising living costs and looming Russian threats. The Social Democrats, an opposition party, are expected to win the most votes but will fall short of a clear majority.
The outgoing government, led by Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte, suffers from declining support due to soaring inflation and socio-economic disparities. Polls open from 7 am to 8 pm, with results anticipated post-midnight local time.
Lithuania, with its mixed voting system, sees a significant role for smaller parties in forming a coalition. Larger parties benefit from the district-based system, making the election outcome uncertain. The election underscores Lithuania's focus on national security, bordering Russia's Kaliningrad and NATO and EU affiliations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
