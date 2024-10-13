Tito Mboweni: Legacy of a South African Economic Reformer
Tito Mboweni, South Africa's former finance and labour minister and the first Black central bank governor, passed away at 65 after a brief illness. Known for his pivotal role in post-apartheid economic reforms, Mboweni served under Nelson Mandela and President Cyril Ramaphosa, leaving a significant impact on labor rights and economic policy.
South Africa mourns the loss of Tito Mboweni, a trailblazer in economic reform who passed away aged 65 after a brief illness, according to a statement by the presidency. Mboweni, a vital anti-apartheid activist during his student days, served as the country's first Black central bank governor.
Mboweni's career featured significant roles under Presidents Nelson Mandela and Cyril Ramaphosa, marking him as a key figure in shaping South Africa's democratic transition. As labor minister from 1994 to 1999 and finance minister from 2018 to 2021, he left an indelible mark on economic policy and labor rights.
Renowned for introducing inflation targeting during his decade-long tenure as governor of the South African Reserve Bank, Mboweni also played a crucial role in establishing post-apartheid labor legislation. President Ramaphosa expressed shock at Mboweni's passing, acknowledging the loss of a national leader and champion of worker rights.
