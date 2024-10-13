Left Menu

Tito Mboweni: Legacy of a South African Economic Reformer

Tito Mboweni, South Africa's former finance and labour minister and the first Black central bank governor, passed away at 65 after a brief illness. Known for his pivotal role in post-apartheid economic reforms, Mboweni served under Nelson Mandela and President Cyril Ramaphosa, leaving a significant impact on labor rights and economic policy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 13-10-2024 13:13 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 13:13 IST
Tito Mboweni: Legacy of a South African Economic Reformer
  • Country:
  • South Africa

South Africa mourns the loss of Tito Mboweni, a trailblazer in economic reform who passed away aged 65 after a brief illness, according to a statement by the presidency. Mboweni, a vital anti-apartheid activist during his student days, served as the country's first Black central bank governor.

Mboweni's career featured significant roles under Presidents Nelson Mandela and Cyril Ramaphosa, marking him as a key figure in shaping South Africa's democratic transition. As labor minister from 1994 to 1999 and finance minister from 2018 to 2021, he left an indelible mark on economic policy and labor rights.

Renowned for introducing inflation targeting during his decade-long tenure as governor of the South African Reserve Bank, Mboweni also played a crucial role in establishing post-apartheid labor legislation. President Ramaphosa expressed shock at Mboweni's passing, acknowledging the loss of a national leader and champion of worker rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

 India
2
Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst Political Tensions

Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst P...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024