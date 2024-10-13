Left Menu

Kejriwal Condemns Baba Siddique's Killing: A Wake-Up Call Against Gangster Rule

Arvind Kejriwal has expressed fear over the killing of NCP leader Baba Siddique, stating such incidents threaten democratic norms not only in Maharashtra but across the nation. The Mumbai Police have arrested two suspects linked to the murder, with investigations ongoing to catch a third accomplice.

AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal has voiced grave concerns following the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique. Kejriwal noted that the incident has instilled fear beyond Maharashtra, affecting the entire country. He alleged that Delhi faces similar threats and urged citizens to oppose the rise of gangster rule.

In a social media post, Kejriwal highlighted the alarming nature of Siddique's shooting in Mumbai, stressing that such violence aims to establish a nationwide regime of fear. Siddique, a prominent figure within Ajit Pawar's faction of the Nationalist Congress Party, was shot near Bandra's Nirmal Nagar and succumbed to his injuries at Lilavati Hospital.

The Mumbai Police have launched an investigation, charging the case under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Arms Act, and Maharashtra Police Act. They have also arrested two suspects, Gurmail Singh from Haryana and Dharamraj Kashyap from Uttar Pradesh, revealing new details of their well-orchestrated plan.

As the police hunt for a third suspect, multiple crime branch teams continue their inquiries. Siddique, known for his star-studded Iftar parties, was a political figure who recently transitioned from Congress to Ajit Pawar's NCP camp. His murder brings into focus the ongoing challenges to safety and order within Indian politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

