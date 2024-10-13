Comoros Faces Election Turmoil as Opposition Boycotts Polls

The island nation of Comoros is preparing to hold parliamentary elections on January 12 amid significant political tension. Opposition parties have declared their intent to boycott, raising concerns of electoral integrity under President Azali Assoumani's administration.

President Assoumani, recently re-elected, faces allegations from opposition figures who claim the last presidential election was marred by irregularities, including premature closure of voting stations. These accusations have led to increased political discord and distrust in the electoral process.

Adding to the controversy, opposition parties criticize the reappointment of Idrissa Said, head of the electoral body, accusing him of bias towards the ruling party. With Assoumani's long-standing rule since a 1999 coup and suspicions of grooming his son for leadership, the political climate in Comoros remains fraught with tension.

