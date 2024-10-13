Left Menu

Comoros Faces Election Turmoil as Opposition Boycotts Polls

The Comoros is set for parliamentary elections on January 12, but major opposition parties plan to boycott the polls, citing distrust in the current administration led by President Azali Assoumani. They accuse him of election malpractice and authoritarian rule, suspecting a political dynasty in the making.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moroni | Updated: 13-10-2024 17:20 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 17:20 IST
Comoros Faces Election Turmoil as Opposition Boycotts Polls
  • Country:
  • Comoros

The island nation of Comoros is preparing to hold parliamentary elections on January 12 amid significant political tension. Opposition parties have declared their intent to boycott, raising concerns of electoral integrity under President Azali Assoumani's administration.

President Assoumani, recently re-elected, faces allegations from opposition figures who claim the last presidential election was marred by irregularities, including premature closure of voting stations. These accusations have led to increased political discord and distrust in the electoral process.

Adding to the controversy, opposition parties criticize the reappointment of Idrissa Said, head of the electoral body, accusing him of bias towards the ruling party. With Assoumani's long-standing rule since a 1999 coup and suspicions of grooming his son for leadership, the political climate in Comoros remains fraught with tension.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

 India
2
Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst Political Tensions

Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst P...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024