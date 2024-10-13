Left Menu

Iceland's Political Shake-up: Elections Announced

Iceland's Prime Minister Bjarni Benediktsson has dissolved the coalition government and announced elections for November 30. The decision mandates that elections occur within 45 days of parliament's dissolution. Benediktsson became Prime Minister in April after succeeding Katrin Jakobsdottir, who left to pursue the presidency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-10-2024 22:40 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 22:40 IST
Iceland is gearing up for early elections after Prime Minister Bjarni Benediktsson dissolved the nation's coalition government. He announced on Sunday that the elections have been scheduled for November 30, Icelandic media outlet RUV reported.

The Prime Minister declared his intention to meet with Icelandic President Halla Tomasdottir on Monday to discuss the formal dissolution of parliament. According to Icelandic law, elections must be held no later than 45 days following such a dissolution.

Benediktsson, leader of the Independence Party, a pro-business right-wing faction, took office in April. He was elected following the resignation of former Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir, who stepped down to run for the presidency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

