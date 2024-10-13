Iceland's Political Shake-up: Elections Announced

Iceland is gearing up for early elections after Prime Minister Bjarni Benediktsson dissolved the nation's coalition government. He announced on Sunday that the elections have been scheduled for November 30, Icelandic media outlet RUV reported.

The Prime Minister declared his intention to meet with Icelandic President Halla Tomasdottir on Monday to discuss the formal dissolution of parliament. According to Icelandic law, elections must be held no later than 45 days following such a dissolution.

Benediktsson, leader of the Independence Party, a pro-business right-wing faction, took office in April. He was elected following the resignation of former Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir, who stepped down to run for the presidency.

