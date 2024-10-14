Left Menu

Tensions Flare in Bahraich: Violence Mars Durga Idol Immersion

In Bahraich, a clash during Durga idol immersion resulted in casualties. Samajwadi Party's ST Hasan advocates for restraint and urges action against lawbreakers. The violence, escalating into inter-community strife, prompted Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister to assure safety and demand accountability from authorities and miscreants involved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2024 10:17 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 10:17 IST
Samajwadi Party leader ST Hasan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A violent clash erupted in Bahraich during a Durga idol immersion ceremony, resulting in one fatality and several injuries. The incident unfolded when a procession passing through a Muslim-dominated area led to tensions, prompting Samajwadi Party leader ST Hasan to denounce the violence and stress adherence to law and order.

Hasan emphasized the need for community harmony, urging against provocations such as playing loud music near mosques during prayer times, which he labeled as "irritating." He cautioned that such incidents weaken societal fabric, and advocated for addressing grievances through administrative channels rather than resorting to violence.

Authorities swiftly responded, with Bahraich Superintendent of Police Vrinda Shukla confirming detentions and an active search for suspects. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reiterated commitment to public safety, vowing action against those responsible for the unrest and ensuring the continuation of religious practices without disruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)

