Congress Slams BJP Amid Massive Drug Seizure in Gujarat

In the wake of 518 kg of cocaine being seized in Gujarat's Ankleshwar city, Congress leader Mumtaz Patel launched a scathing critique of the BJP government, accusing them of permitting illegal activities to flourish under their long-standing governance.

She raised concerns over Gujarat turning into a 'gateway to drugs', referencing previous drug seizures, including a Rs 1300 crore haul in August. Patel emphasized the necessity for robust anti-drug legislation as drug addiction impacts society at large.

The joint operation by Delhi Police and Gujarat Police resulted in the arrest of five individuals tied to the cocaine bust. This enforces the country's zero-tolerance policy against drugs, a critical aspect of the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan campaign.

The investigation revealed further operations, including the seizure of cocaine at Tushar Goyal's warehouse in Mahipalpur, and additional finds in Delhi, culminating in the recovery of cocaine and hydroponic marijuana worth Rs 13,000 crore from these busts.

