Left Menu

Australian Sentenced to 12 Years for Bali Cocaine Smuggling

An Australian man was sentenced to 12 years in prison by an Indonesian court for smuggling cocaine into Bali. Lamar Aaron Ahchee was arrested after police discovered cocaine at his rented house. The sentence exceeded prosecutors' demands due to the potential harm to Bali’s tourism industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Denpasar | Updated: 18-12-2025 18:11 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 18:11 IST
Australian Sentenced to 12 Years for Bali Cocaine Smuggling
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

An Indonesian court has sentenced Australian citizen Lamar Aaron Ahchee to 12 years in prison for cocaine smuggling on the island of Bali, where he was apprehended in May.

Ahchee, a 43-year-old from Cairns, Queensland, was arrested after police found 1.7 kilograms of cocaine in his rented residence near Kuta beach. The operations were conducted following reports of suspicious packages arriving from England.

Despite Ahchee's claims of ignorance about the contents, the court deemed the severity of the case significant due to its potential impact on the safety and quality of tourism in Bali.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

 Global
2
Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

 Global
3
FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

 United States
4
UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Cutting Emissions Is One of the Strongest Public Health Tools in Europe Today

Haiti Shows Macroeconomic Discipline Under IMF Program Despite Crisis, Violence, and Shocks

Amplifying Inclusive Insider Mediation: Why Women and Youth Are Essential to Lasting Peace

The Silent Health Crisis: Chronic Diseases and the Urgent Need to Reform Primary Care in East Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025