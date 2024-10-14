Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi Urges Action Amid UP Violence Crisis

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra criticized the Uttar Pradesh administration's handling of communal violence in Bahraich. Urging Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to act decisively, she stressed the importance of maintaining public order. The violence occurred during a Durga idol procession, resulting in one death and several injuries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2024 15:24 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 14:30 IST
Priyanka Gandhi Urges Action Amid UP Violence Crisis
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi. (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress general secretary, has condemned the administration's lack of action during recent violent outbreaks in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich, labeling it as 'unfortunate.' She has called on Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to implement the strictest measures against those responsible.

The violence erupted in Mahrajganj's Mansoor village during a Durga idol immersion procession, stemming from disputes over loud music. The incident led to one fatality and around half a dozen injuries, with 30 individuals detained.

Tensions escalated on Monday as angry crowds, some armed, caused chaos, setting shops ablaze. Priyanka Gandhi appealed for peace in a public statement, urging citizens to avoid vigilantism. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Adityanath assured that the offenders would face serious consequences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

 India
2
Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst Political Tensions

Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst P...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024