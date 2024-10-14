Priyanka Gandhi Urges Action Amid UP Violence Crisis

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress general secretary, has condemned the administration's lack of action during recent violent outbreaks in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich, labeling it as 'unfortunate.' She has called on Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to implement the strictest measures against those responsible.

The violence erupted in Mahrajganj's Mansoor village during a Durga idol immersion procession, stemming from disputes over loud music. The incident led to one fatality and around half a dozen injuries, with 30 individuals detained.

Tensions escalated on Monday as angry crowds, some armed, caused chaos, setting shops ablaze. Priyanka Gandhi appealed for peace in a public statement, urging citizens to avoid vigilantism. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Adityanath assured that the offenders would face serious consequences.

