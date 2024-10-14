Iceland's Political Turmoil Ushers Possible Snap Election

Iceland appears to be on the brink of a snap election after Prime Minister Bjarni Benediktsson decided to dissolve the country's fragile governing coalition.

The prime minister has formally requested President Halla Tómasdóttir to dissolve Iceland's parliament, the Althingi, with an election planned for November 30, as reported by the national broadcaster RUV. The president indicated she would consult with other party leaders before making a formal announcement later this week.

The governing coalition, comprising Benediktsson's centre-right Independence Party, the centrist Progressive Party, and the Left Green Movement, showed internal disagreements on pressing issues such as immigration, energy policy, and the economy. The political discord comes amid continuous volcanic activity in the country's southwest, displacing thousands and affecting public finances.

(With inputs from agencies.)