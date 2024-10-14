Le Pen in Court: EU Fund Misuse Allegations Loom

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen appeared in a Paris court Monday, defending charges of embezzling EU funds alongside her National Rally party. She claimed no real difference existed between domestic and EU political duties, saying both involved similar responsibilities.

The trial, stemming from allegations that EU funds were used to pay staff in France rather than for European parliamentary purposes, threatens her party's public image ahead of the 2027 presidential election. Le Pen, 24 associates, and her party face potential severe penalties if convicted.

Le Pen argued that the allegations stem from a narrow view of a parliamentary assistant's role, presenting her defense by asserting that as an MEP, promoting her party's agenda in France was legitimate. The potential consequences, including significant fines and bans from office, underscore the trial's seriousness.

(With inputs from agencies.)