Expulsions and Allegations: BJP Fallout in Lakhimpur
Lakhimpur's BJP scene has become turbulent after Awadhesh Singh, his wife, and two others were expelled from the party for 'indisciplined' behavior. This follows a slap incident involving Singh and BJP MLA Yogesh Verma. A show-cause notice escalated tensions, with various social groups demanding action.
- Country:
- India
Lakhimpur is witnessing political turbulence as Awadhesh Singh, his wife Pushpa, and two other BJP members were expelled for 'indisciplined' behavior, as stated by a party official. The controversy arose after Singh allegedly slapped BJP MLA Yogesh Verma during a crucial nomination filing event.
The party responded with a show-cause notice issued on October 10 by BJP state general secretary Govind Narayan Shukla. Singh's actions have polarized opinions, with no FIR lodged despite multiple complaints to the police from both sides.
This incident has triggered community responses, with Singh receiving support at a Karni Sena event and a conglomerate of social groups holding a sarva samaj panchayat. They submitted a memorandum to the superintendent of police, seeking appropriate action in the ongoing controversy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
FIR Filed Against Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Over Electoral Bonds Controversy
At least we expect Gods to be kept away from politics: SC on row over Tirupati laddus.
Controversy Over Great Nicobar Island Project: Ecological Concerns Raised
Supreme Court Urges Separation of Religion and Politics Amid Tirupati Prasadam Controversy
Marine Le Pen and National Rally on Trial: Potential Game-Changer for French Politics