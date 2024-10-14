Left Menu

Expulsions and Allegations: BJP Fallout in Lakhimpur

Lakhimpur's BJP scene has become turbulent after Awadhesh Singh, his wife, and two others were expelled from the party for 'indisciplined' behavior. This follows a slap incident involving Singh and BJP MLA Yogesh Verma. A show-cause notice escalated tensions, with various social groups demanding action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lakhimpur | Updated: 14-10-2024 21:33 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 21:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Lakhimpur is witnessing political turbulence as Awadhesh Singh, his wife Pushpa, and two other BJP members were expelled for 'indisciplined' behavior, as stated by a party official. The controversy arose after Singh allegedly slapped BJP MLA Yogesh Verma during a crucial nomination filing event.

The party responded with a show-cause notice issued on October 10 by BJP state general secretary Govind Narayan Shukla. Singh's actions have polarized opinions, with no FIR lodged despite multiple complaints to the police from both sides.

This incident has triggered community responses, with Singh receiving support at a Karni Sena event and a conglomerate of social groups holding a sarva samaj panchayat. They submitted a memorandum to the superintendent of police, seeking appropriate action in the ongoing controversy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

