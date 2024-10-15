Left Menu

Harris vs. Trump: A Battle for Democracy's Future

Democratic candidate Kamala Harris is highlighting threats to democracy posed by Donald Trump if he regains presidency. At her Erie, Pennsylvania rally, she plans to show footage of Trump's rallies. Harris' campaign is also focusing on securing Black male votes with new policy proposals including forgivable loans and recreational marijuana legalization.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-10-2024 03:49 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 03:49 IST
Harris vs. Trump: A Battle for Democracy's Future
Kamala Harris

Democratic presidential hopeful Kamala Harris is intensifying her critique of Donald Trump, warning that his potential return to the White House poses a threat to U.S. democracy. As part of her strategy, Harris intends to broadcast footage of Trump's past rallies during her campaign stop in Erie, Pennsylvania on Monday.

At recent events, Trump has ominously referenced an 'enemy from within,' suggesting they are more dangerous than foreign adversaries. Trump's rhetoric implies a domestic threat, and in a Fox News interview, he hinted at deploying military forces to handle Election Day 'chaos.'

Harris' Pennsylvania visit marks her 10th trip to the pivotal battleground state. Her campaign aims to capture Black male voter support with initiatives like forgivable business loans and marijuana legalization. These efforts underscore her broader strategy to strengthen engagement with the Black community ahead of the election.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024