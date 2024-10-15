Diplomatic Fallout: Trudeau Accuses India of Monumental Mistake
The diplomatic relations between Canada and India have hit a severe snag following Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations. Trudeau accused Indian agents of organized crime activities threatening Canadian citizens' safety. Both countries have expelled diplomats in response to the escalating tension.
- Country:
- United States
Diplomatic tensions between Canada and India have intensified, with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accusing India of using organized crime and diplomatic channels to harm Canadian citizens. He labeled this alleged involvement as a 'monumental mistake' by New Delhi.
The tensions peaked after India expelled six Canadian diplomats and recalled its officials from Ottawa, following Canada's allegations of Indian involvement in the death of Sikh extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Canada reciprocated by expelling six Indian diplomats.
Trudeau emphasized collaboration with other allies, particularly the United States, regarding India's alleged patterns of behavior. However, India has denied the charges and has refrained from cooperating with Canadian investigations, further straining bilateral relations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Sexual Assault Allegations Shake Malayalam Film Industry
Haryana CM Saini Confident of BJP Hat-Trick Amidst Allegations of Infighting
Delhi Govt Orders Audit Amid Financial Mismanagement Allegations in DU Colleges
Karnataka Deputy CM D K Shivakumar Addresses Allegations of Plot to Topple Government
Union Minister Kumaraswamy Slams Karnataka Govt Over MUDA Scam Allegations