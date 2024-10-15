Diplomatic Fallout: Trudeau Accuses India of Monumental Mistake

Diplomatic tensions between Canada and India have intensified, with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accusing India of using organized crime and diplomatic channels to harm Canadian citizens. He labeled this alleged involvement as a 'monumental mistake' by New Delhi.

The tensions peaked after India expelled six Canadian diplomats and recalled its officials from Ottawa, following Canada's allegations of Indian involvement in the death of Sikh extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Canada reciprocated by expelling six Indian diplomats.

Trudeau emphasized collaboration with other allies, particularly the United States, regarding India's alleged patterns of behavior. However, India has denied the charges and has refrained from cooperating with Canadian investigations, further straining bilateral relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)