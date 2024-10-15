Uttarakhand Allocates Funds for Infrastructure Projects

The Uttarakhand government, under the directive of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, has approved a substantial allocation of Rs 1389.75 lakh dedicated to infrastructure improvements in Kedarghati. Central to these developments is the Rs 535.10 lakh sanctioned for the enhancement and asphalting of the Chandrapurigugli-Aso-Jaykaran-D motor road in the Augustmuni development block, spanning a total length of 5 km.

In addition, the state plan also encompasses approval of Rs 17.71 lakh for a double-lane, Class A steel girder motor bridge and a 2.50 km access road across the Alaknanda river between Sari Gauchar in Augustmuni. Moreover, financial approvals have been granted for two construction initiatives within the Kedarnath assembly constituency. This includes Rs 471.87 lakh for the upgrade and asphalting of the Dewar motor road, and Rs 365.07 lakh for the Andargarhi to Dhartoliyon motor road improvements.

On Tuesday, CM Pushkar Singh Dhami paid respects to Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam on his birth anniversary. CM Dhami lauded the late scientist's pivotal role in fostering a robust, modern India, particularly highlighting his unparalleled contributions in the fields of space and defense technology, acknowledging his legacy as an enduring inspiration.

