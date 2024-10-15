Left Menu

Uttarakhand Allocates Funds for Infrastructure Projects

The Uttarakhand government has sanctioned Rs 1389.75 lakh for various development works in Kedarghati, following Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's directives. Key projects include road improvements and bridge construction. CM Dhami also paid homage to Dr APJ Abdul Kalam on his birth anniversary, lauding his contributions to India's progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-10-2024 16:06 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 16:06 IST
Uttarakhand Allocates Funds for Infrastructure Projects
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttarakhand government, under the directive of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, has approved a substantial allocation of Rs 1389.75 lakh dedicated to infrastructure improvements in Kedarghati. Central to these developments is the Rs 535.10 lakh sanctioned for the enhancement and asphalting of the Chandrapurigugli-Aso-Jaykaran-D motor road in the Augustmuni development block, spanning a total length of 5 km.

In addition, the state plan also encompasses approval of Rs 17.71 lakh for a double-lane, Class A steel girder motor bridge and a 2.50 km access road across the Alaknanda river between Sari Gauchar in Augustmuni. Moreover, financial approvals have been granted for two construction initiatives within the Kedarnath assembly constituency. This includes Rs 471.87 lakh for the upgrade and asphalting of the Dewar motor road, and Rs 365.07 lakh for the Andargarhi to Dhartoliyon motor road improvements.

On Tuesday, CM Pushkar Singh Dhami paid respects to Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam on his birth anniversary. CM Dhami lauded the late scientist's pivotal role in fostering a robust, modern India, particularly highlighting his unparalleled contributions in the fields of space and defense technology, acknowledging his legacy as an enduring inspiration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024