Maharashtra Awaits Justice: Aaditya Thackeray Calls for Change on Upcoming Poll Day

In a bold statement, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray declared that Maharashtra voters hold the power to deliver justice in the upcoming Assembly polls scheduled for November 20.

He emphasized the urgency for governmental change, aiming to unseat the current Eknath Shinde-BJP regime, which he accused of embezzling resources over the past two years.

The Election Commission of India confirmed the election date, and the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance comprising the Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, and NCP (SP) is poised to challenge the ruling coalition headed by Shinde, the BJP, and Ajit Pawar.

