Voices from the Electoral Process: Defending Democracy Amidst Criticism

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar responded to allegations of irregularities in the recent Haryana Assembly elections by emphasizing increased voter participation and reduced violence, underscoring public trust in the electoral process. Responding to critics, Kumar stated, "Kuch to log kahenge, logon ka kam hai kehna," implying that criticism is inevitable.

The Election Commission announced the schedule for Assembly polls in Maharashtra and Jharkhand, alongside bypolls for 47 Assembly seats and the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat. Kumar's remarks coincide with preparations for these upcoming elections, highlighting continuous public engagement in democratic processes.

Referring to the Jammu and Kashmir elections, Kumar reiterated a poetic verse to convey resilience in the face of criticism. His frequent use of poetry in press conferences emphasizes transparency and accountability in elections, reinforcing the integrity of the electoral system amidst discontent.

(With inputs from agencies.)