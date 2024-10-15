Left Menu

Voices from the Electoral Process: Defending Democracy Amidst Criticism

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar addresses criticism of alleged irregularities in Haryana Assembly elections, affirming increased voter participation and reduced violence. He also discusses upcoming polls in Maharashtra, Jharkhand, and other seats, using poetry to emphasize the electoral process's resilience against detractors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2024 18:31 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 18:31 IST
Voices from the Electoral Process: Defending Democracy Amidst Criticism
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar responded to allegations of irregularities in the recent Haryana Assembly elections by emphasizing increased voter participation and reduced violence, underscoring public trust in the electoral process. Responding to critics, Kumar stated, "Kuch to log kahenge, logon ka kam hai kehna," implying that criticism is inevitable.

The Election Commission announced the schedule for Assembly polls in Maharashtra and Jharkhand, alongside bypolls for 47 Assembly seats and the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat. Kumar's remarks coincide with preparations for these upcoming elections, highlighting continuous public engagement in democratic processes.

Referring to the Jammu and Kashmir elections, Kumar reiterated a poetic verse to convey resilience in the face of criticism. His frequent use of poetry in press conferences emphasizes transparency and accountability in elections, reinforcing the integrity of the electoral system amidst discontent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024