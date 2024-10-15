Left Menu

Political Storm in Kerala Assembly over ADM's Tragic Death

Kerala Assembly experienced uproar and an opposition boycott following the unexpected death of ADM Naveen Babu K, amid allegations of corruption by a CPI(M) leader. The UDF accused the government of inaction, demanding a probe. A comprehensive investigation has been promised by the Kerala government.

The Kerala Assembly was engulfed in commotion on Tuesday as opposition lawmakers clashed with the ruling party over the tragic death of Additional District Magistrate Naveen Babu K. The uproar erupted following allegations of corruption leveled against the ADM by a CPI(M) woman leader.

The opposition called for a detailed response from Finance Minister K N Balagopal during his address on the state's fiscal condition, leading to a heated protest. The UDF boycotted the session, demanding accountability and a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding Babu's death.

Kerala Revenue Minister P Rajan assured a comprehensive inquiry, seeking a report from the Kannur district Collector. Meanwhile, the opposition continues to demand the resignation and arrest of the CPI(M) leader they hold responsible for Babu's untimely demise.

(With inputs from agencies.)

