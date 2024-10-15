Left Menu

OECD Halts Anti-Bribery Mission to Hungary: A Strain in International Relations

The OECD has canceled a planned mission to Hungary to discuss anti-bribery initiatives due to inadequate ministerial representation. The organization's concerns focus on Hungary's lack of substantial progress in addressing foreign bribery, as advised in previous recommendations. Future plans involve re-engagement measures and proposed steps for improvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-10-2024 18:46 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 18:46 IST
The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) announced the abrupt cancellation of its high-profile mission to Hungary, initially scheduled for this week, due to insufficient government representation. This marks an unprecedented move by the organization, reflecting growing frustration over Hungary's lack of progress on crucial anti-bribery measures.

The OECD's decision comes as a response to the Hungarian government's failure to secure an adequate number of ministers and senior officials for the discussions. The mission was intended to tackle the failure of Prime Minister Viktor Orban's administration to make substantial advancements on long-standing recommendations related to foreign bribery risks.

A spokesperson for the Hungarian government indicated the intention to host the OECD working group at a ministerial level at a later, unspecified date. Despite the setback, the OECD remains committed to pressing Hungary for necessary reforms, emphasizing that some recommendations have been pending for over a decade.

(With inputs from agencies.)

