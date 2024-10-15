Left Menu

Odisha CM's Strategic Visit: Boosting Ties and Investment

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi will attend the swearing-in of Haryana's new BJP government and participate in a conference of NDA-ruled state CMs in Chandigarh. He will also visit Mumbai for meetings on the chemicals sector and the 'Make in Odisha' initiative to attract investors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 15-10-2024 20:20 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 20:20 IST
Odisha CM's Strategic Visit: Boosting Ties and Investment
Mohan Charan Majhi
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi is set to attend a significant political event in Haryana, marking the inauguration of the Bharatiya Janata Party's new state government. According to an official statement, the swearing-in will be conducted at 10 AM at the Dussehra ground in Panchkula, near Chandigarh, on Thursday.

Following this, Chief Minister Majhi will participate in a crucial conference involving Chief Ministers from states governed by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). This meeting is slated to take place in Chandigarh, reflecting strategic discussions among regional leaders.

Expanding his itinerary, Majhi will travel to Mumbai on Friday. Here, he will engage with leading companies in the chemicals and petrochemicals industry, and promote the 'Make in Odisha' initiative, a state government effort to invite potential investment partners.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024