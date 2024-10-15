Odisha CM's Strategic Visit: Boosting Ties and Investment

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi is set to attend a significant political event in Haryana, marking the inauguration of the Bharatiya Janata Party's new state government. According to an official statement, the swearing-in will be conducted at 10 AM at the Dussehra ground in Panchkula, near Chandigarh, on Thursday.

Following this, Chief Minister Majhi will participate in a crucial conference involving Chief Ministers from states governed by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). This meeting is slated to take place in Chandigarh, reflecting strategic discussions among regional leaders.

Expanding his itinerary, Majhi will travel to Mumbai on Friday. Here, he will engage with leading companies in the chemicals and petrochemicals industry, and promote the 'Make in Odisha' initiative, a state government effort to invite potential investment partners.

