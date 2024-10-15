Ghulam Ahmad Mir Appointed Leader in J&K Congress Legislature

The Congress party has strategically positioned Ghulam Ahmad Mir as its Legislature Party leader in Jammu and Kashmir, aiming to fortify its influence ahead of the coalition government formation with the National Conference.

Mir, who achieved a record-margin victory at the Dooru assembly seat, was appointed by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, signaling strong backing from the central leadership in New Delhi. The move came after the Congress Legislature Party's meeting in Srinagar, entrusting the nomination decision to the central authority.

The recent elections in the union territory, held after a decade, resulted in the Congress securing six seats. Meanwhile, their alliance partner, the National Conference, captured a commanding 42 seats. Other parties like the BJP, JKPDP, and several independents also emerged with varying claims as Omar Abdullah prepares for the oath-taking as Chief Minister.

