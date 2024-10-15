Ghulam Ahmad Mir Appointed Leader in J&K Congress Legislature
The Congress has appointed Ghulam Ahmad Mir as the Legislature Party leader in Jammu and Kashmir. This decision comes ahead of the formation of a coalition government with the National Conference. The Congress secured six seats in the recent election, while the National Conference won 42 seats.
- Country:
- India
The Congress party has strategically positioned Ghulam Ahmad Mir as its Legislature Party leader in Jammu and Kashmir, aiming to fortify its influence ahead of the coalition government formation with the National Conference.
Mir, who achieved a record-margin victory at the Dooru assembly seat, was appointed by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, signaling strong backing from the central leadership in New Delhi. The move came after the Congress Legislature Party's meeting in Srinagar, entrusting the nomination decision to the central authority.
The recent elections in the union territory, held after a decade, resulted in the Congress securing six seats. Meanwhile, their alliance partner, the National Conference, captured a commanding 42 seats. Other parties like the BJP, JKPDP, and several independents also emerged with varying claims as Omar Abdullah prepares for the oath-taking as Chief Minister.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Union Minister Advocates for Return of Family Doctors at National Conference
Italian Journalist Highlights Balochistan's Plight at International Conference
India Hosts National Conference on Aligning CSR with Sustainable Development Goals
National Conference Triumphs in Jammu and Kashmir's Maiden Elections
National Conference's Triumph in J&K Elections: Omar Abdullah to Head New Government