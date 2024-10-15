Left Menu

Ghulam Ahmad Mir Appointed Leader in J&K Congress Legislature

The Congress has appointed Ghulam Ahmad Mir as the Legislature Party leader in Jammu and Kashmir. This decision comes ahead of the formation of a coalition government with the National Conference. The Congress secured six seats in the recent election, while the National Conference won 42 seats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 15-10-2024 20:51 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 20:51 IST
Ghulam Ahmad Mir Appointed Leader in J&K Congress Legislature
Ghulam Ahmad Mir
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party has strategically positioned Ghulam Ahmad Mir as its Legislature Party leader in Jammu and Kashmir, aiming to fortify its influence ahead of the coalition government formation with the National Conference.

Mir, who achieved a record-margin victory at the Dooru assembly seat, was appointed by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, signaling strong backing from the central leadership in New Delhi. The move came after the Congress Legislature Party's meeting in Srinagar, entrusting the nomination decision to the central authority.

The recent elections in the union territory, held after a decade, resulted in the Congress securing six seats. Meanwhile, their alliance partner, the National Conference, captured a commanding 42 seats. Other parties like the BJP, JKPDP, and several independents also emerged with varying claims as Omar Abdullah prepares for the oath-taking as Chief Minister.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024