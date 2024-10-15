Left Menu

Chameleon Politics: Maharashtra BJP Chief Accuses Opposition

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule accused opposition parties of inconsistency, likening them to chameleons for their shifting stance on election phases. He responded to their criticism of the Election Commission's decision to hold state polls in a single phase, a move they claim favors the BJP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 15-10-2024 21:11 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 21:11 IST
Chameleon Politics: Maharashtra BJP Chief Accuses Opposition
Chandrashekhar Bawankule
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra's political landscape heated up as BJP Chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule lambasted the opposition for their 'chameleon-like' transformation regarding election protocols. On Tuesday, Bawankule criticized their change from opposing multiple-phase Lok Sabha elections to now challenging the single-phase state assembly elections.

The Election Commission's announcement of single-phase Maharashtra assembly polls on November 20 sparked reactions from opposition parties alleging bias towards the BJP. However, Bawankule countered, emphasizing the opposition's shifting stance as evidence of their anticipated defeat.

Additionally, Bawankule dismissed upcoming allegations on EVM tampering and expressed confidence in BJP's preparation and expected success in the elections. Discussion on potential seats will continue in a scheduled Wednesday meeting with senior BJP leaders and the central election committee in Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024