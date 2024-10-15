Chameleon Politics: Maharashtra BJP Chief Accuses Opposition

Maharashtra's political landscape heated up as BJP Chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule lambasted the opposition for their 'chameleon-like' transformation regarding election protocols. On Tuesday, Bawankule criticized their change from opposing multiple-phase Lok Sabha elections to now challenging the single-phase state assembly elections.

The Election Commission's announcement of single-phase Maharashtra assembly polls on November 20 sparked reactions from opposition parties alleging bias towards the BJP. However, Bawankule countered, emphasizing the opposition's shifting stance as evidence of their anticipated defeat.

Additionally, Bawankule dismissed upcoming allegations on EVM tampering and expressed confidence in BJP's preparation and expected success in the elections. Discussion on potential seats will continue in a scheduled Wednesday meeting with senior BJP leaders and the central election committee in Delhi.

