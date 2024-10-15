Supreme Court Declines Avenatti's Appeal in Daniels Case

The U.S. Supreme Court has refused to consider celebrity attorney Michael Avenatti's attempt to overturn his 2022 conviction. Avenatti was found guilty of identity theft for taking nearly $300,000 intended for former client Stormy Daniels.

His appeal was dismissed, supporting a federal jury's decision that he committed wire fraud and aggravated identity theft and backed by the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. Arguments based on a Supreme Court decision narrowing identity theft statutes were rejected as insufficient.

This decision marks the second Supreme Court denial for Avenatti, who also faced charges over a youth basketball coach fraud and extorting Nike. His notoriety stems from representing Daniels in her legal battles against Donald Trump.

(With inputs from agencies.)