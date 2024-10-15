Left Menu

Supreme Court Declines Avenatti's Appeal in Daniels Case

The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to hear Michael Avenatti's appeal to overturn his 2022 conviction for misappropriating nearly $300,000 meant for his former client, Stormy Daniels. Avenatti, who is serving a four-year prison sentence, unsuccessfully argued that a previous Supreme Court decision should have affected his case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-10-2024 22:12 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 22:12 IST
The U.S. Supreme Court has refused to consider celebrity attorney Michael Avenatti's attempt to overturn his 2022 conviction. Avenatti was found guilty of identity theft for taking nearly $300,000 intended for former client Stormy Daniels.

His appeal was dismissed, supporting a federal jury's decision that he committed wire fraud and aggravated identity theft and backed by the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. Arguments based on a Supreme Court decision narrowing identity theft statutes were rejected as insufficient.

This decision marks the second Supreme Court denial for Avenatti, who also faced charges over a youth basketball coach fraud and extorting Nike. His notoriety stems from representing Daniels in her legal battles against Donald Trump.

(With inputs from agencies.)

