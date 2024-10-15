Left Menu

Diplomatic Crisis Deepens: Canada Considers Sanctions Against India

The diplomatic tensions between India and Canada have intensified, with Ottawa contemplating sanctions over allegations concerning the killing of Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Canada accuses Indian agents of serious crimes, but India dismisses these claims, leading to reciprocal expulsion of diplomats and further diplomatic strain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2024 22:54 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 22:54 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant escalation in diplomatic tensions, Canada is considering imposing sanctions on India following allegations related to the assassination of Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Canadian authorities accuse Indian agents of committing various crimes against pro-Khalistan supporters, a charge India vehemently denies.

Despite Canada's claims of presenting evidence to India concerning the allegations, the Indian government has firmly rejected these accusations as baseless. The diplomatic rift has resulted in the expulsion of diplomats from both nations and heightened strain on bilateral relations.

This unfolding diplomatic crisis highlights the complexities of international relations and the challenges posed by allegations of foreign government involvement in criminal activities on sovereign soil.

