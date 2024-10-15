Diplomatic Crisis Deepens: Canada Considers Sanctions Against India

In a significant escalation in diplomatic tensions, Canada is considering imposing sanctions on India following allegations related to the assassination of Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Canadian authorities accuse Indian agents of committing various crimes against pro-Khalistan supporters, a charge India vehemently denies.

Despite Canada's claims of presenting evidence to India concerning the allegations, the Indian government has firmly rejected these accusations as baseless. The diplomatic rift has resulted in the expulsion of diplomats from both nations and heightened strain on bilateral relations.

This unfolding diplomatic crisis highlights the complexities of international relations and the challenges posed by allegations of foreign government involvement in criminal activities on sovereign soil.

(With inputs from agencies.)