Trudeau Stands Firm on Ukraine's Role in Peace Talks

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau emphasized the necessity of Ukraine's presence in any peace negotiations to end the ongoing conflict with Russia. In a conversation with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Trudeau reiterated Canada's unwavering support for Ukraine and highlighted that sustainable peace in Europe hinges on Ukraine's security.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has taken a firm stand on Ukraine's inclusion in peace negotiations with Russia. During a call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Trudeau insisted that any deal to end the war must have Ukraine at the table.

Trudeau reiterated Canada's steadfast support for Ukraine, asserting that Europe's sustainable peace is unattainable without guaranteeing Ukraine's security. This conversation underscores Canada's commitment to Ukraine amid ongoing tensions with Russia.

According to the Prime Minister's Office, Trudeau's dialogue with Zelenskiy reflects a broader strategy to ensure international backing for Ukraine's position in diplomatic efforts aimed at resolving the conflict.

