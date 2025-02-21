Trudeau Stands Firm on Ukraine's Role in Peace Talks
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau emphasized the necessity of Ukraine's presence in any peace negotiations to end the ongoing conflict with Russia. In a conversation with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Trudeau reiterated Canada's unwavering support for Ukraine and highlighted that sustainable peace in Europe hinges on Ukraine's security.
According to the Prime Minister's Office, Trudeau's dialogue with Zelenskiy reflects a broader strategy to ensure international backing for Ukraine's position in diplomatic efforts aimed at resolving the conflict.
