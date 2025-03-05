Left Menu

Trump tells Trudeau that Canadian efforts to curb fentanyl flow not good enough

Reuters | Updated: 05-03-2025 23:55 IST
Trump tells Trudeau that Canadian efforts to curb fentanyl flow not good enough

U.S. President Donald Trump said he spoke to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau about tariffs on Wednesday and told Trudeau he was not convinced by Ottawa's efforts to curb the flow of fentanyl into the United States.

"I told him that many people have died from Fentanyl that came through the Borders of Canada and Mexico, and nothing has convinced me that it has stopped. He said that it's gotten better, but I said, 'That's not good enough.'" Trump said in a post on Truth Social, adding the call ended in a "somewhat" friendly manner.

