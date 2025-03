Trade Tensions Escalate: Trudeau vs Trump

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has labeled American tariffs as 'very dumb,' accusing U.S. President Donald Trump of fostering a trade war against Canada while appeasing Russia. In a candid final news conference of his tenure, Trudeau pledged retaliatory tariffs on over $100 billion worth of American goods in response to Trump's 25% tariffs.

Trump's recent decision to impose tariffs on America's major trading partners, including Mexico and Canada, has prompted immediate backlash and market volatility. Midnight tariffs on Mexican and Canadian imports have intensified tensions, despite a reduced levy on Canadian energy. Addressing Trump directly, Trudeau humorously acknowledged The Wall Street Journal's critique, affirming, 'Donald, even though you're a smart guy, this is a very dumb thing to do.'

Trudeau's remarks reflect the hurt and anger felt by many Canadians, highlighted by Ontario's decision to impose a 25% export tax on electricity to the U.S. and halt the sale of American liquor. As Trudeau reiterated, Canada will not bow to Trump's ambitions, stating emphatically, 'We will never be the 51st state.'

