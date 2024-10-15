Uddhav Thackeray Discharged from Hospital Ahead of Polls

Uddhav Thackeray, the chief of Shiv Sena (UBT) and former Maharashtra chief minister, was discharged from a Mumbai hospital on Tuesday evening following a routine check-up, according to a party functionary.

His son, Aaditya Thackeray, who is also a former Maharashtra minister, had earlier informed that Uddhav was at Sir H N Reliance Hospital for an in-depth examination and confirmed his father's well-being.

With the assembly elections approaching on November 20, Uddhav Thackeray is set to lead his party as they prepare for the polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)