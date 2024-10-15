Uddhav Thackeray Discharged from Hospital Ahead of Polls
Uddhav Thackeray, leader of Shiv Sena (UBT) and former chief minister, was discharged from a Mumbai hospital after a planned check-up. His son, Aaditya Thackeray, assured the public of his good health. Uddhav Thackeray will lead his party in the upcoming assembly elections on November 20.
Uddhav Thackeray, the chief of Shiv Sena (UBT) and former Maharashtra chief minister, was discharged from a Mumbai hospital on Tuesday evening following a routine check-up, according to a party functionary.
His son, Aaditya Thackeray, who is also a former Maharashtra minister, had earlier informed that Uddhav was at Sir H N Reliance Hospital for an in-depth examination and confirmed his father's well-being.
With the assembly elections approaching on November 20, Uddhav Thackeray is set to lead his party as they prepare for the polls.
