Boosting Bilateral Bonds: President Murmu's Algeria Visit

President Droupadi Murmu has called for increased economic cooperation between India and Algeria, underlining the African nation's rapid growth and potential for expanding economic ties. Highlighting the opportunities across various sectors, she invited Algerian companies to participate in India's 'Make in India' and 'Make for the World' initiatives.

Addressing the Algerian-Indian Economic Forum, President Murmu spoke on India's ease of doing business and shared the strong foundation of India-Algeria relations, built on shared values and mutual trust. Murmu also received an Honorary Doctorate in Political Science from Algeria for her efforts in promoting science and knowledge for all.

During her visit, which marks the first by an Indian Head of State to strengthen India-Africa ties, Murmu engaged with the local Indian community, promoting India's cultural heritage and exploring historical sites. She will continue her tour to Mauritania and Malawi, further fortifying diplomatic relationships in the region.

