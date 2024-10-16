Left Menu

Biden Administration's Humanitarian Push on Israel: Crucial Decisions Ahead

The Biden administration demands Israel increase humanitarian aid to Gaza within 30 days or risk losing US weapons funding, emphasizing the urgency amid escalating regional tensions and humanitarian crises. This follows similar attempts earlier in the year but with reduced success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 16-10-2024 00:44 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 00:44 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

In a critical diplomatic move, the Biden administration has issued a stern warning to Israel: increase the humanitarian aid to Gaza or face potential cuts to US weapons funding within the next 30 days. The directive comes amidst deteriorating conditions in Gaza, marked by a recent airstrike on a hospital tent site.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin emphasized the need for immediate changes, urging for a restoration of aid levels to 350 trucks a day, enhanced security for aid sites, and additional humanitarian pauses. The letter, however, was not intended as a threat, but to stress the urgency of the situation.

The administration's interventions reflect growing frustration over Israel's military actions, which have contributed to a severe humanitarian crisis and threaten to escalate the conflict further. This plea for increased aid also highlights the Biden administration's balancing act of supporting Israel while addressing global humanitarian concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

