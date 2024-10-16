Coastal Clash: Maharashtra's Political Showdown

Maharashtra's serene coastal regions, including Mumbai, are poised for a heated political contest as the Mahayuti and MVA alliances engage in an electoral showdown next month, spotlighting rival Shiv Sena factions.

The metropolitan area delivers a strategic 75 MLAs and 12 Lok Sabha members, underpinning its crucial role in the assembly elections as urban challenges dominate the discourse.

With the assembly elections serving as an acid test for parties like the BJP, Congress, and Shiv Sena factions, the intricate political landscape mirrors shifting allegiances and emerging rivalries statewide.

